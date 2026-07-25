Chance at life

I have been through several traumatic experiences in my life that I had to overcome one was the loss of my daughter and an abusive relationship I have been trying to find my purpose god gave me a gift that I am going to discover and use that to find happiness and joy in life I started college i want to get certified to be a mechanic I love working on vehicles and knowing how things work I plan to be a mechanic for my church work on the single moms and less fortunate cars for free be the first female mechanic in my area unfortunately I had bad advising and bumps on the road that caused me to not make it very far but now I’m ready I have more confidence in myself and now have the meams I can make it nothing is going to stop me except die the depot I have with the college it’s not much it’s keeping me from being happy and successful it is starting to bring me down and want to give up



