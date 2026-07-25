www.citizens4va.org

CCV (Concerned Citizens for Virginia) is not your average advocacy organization. Focused on Local Government & School Board Monitoring. We are a proactive and forward-thinking nonprofit that is taking digital advocacy to a whole new level. With the use of 3rd party technologies, AI, Actionable Data, and Data Analysis, we bring a level of experience and insight that is essential and nonexistent in the field of constituent advocacy at the grassroots level.

Our mission is simple but powerful: to add real substance to the over-politicized term "transparency" and empower constituents, nonprofits, and local organizations with critical Local & State legislative insight. We are committed to providing the tools and resources needed to make informed decisions and act on issues that matter most to Virginians.

At CCV, we believe that leveraging technologies such as AI, Actionable Data, and Data Analysis can be a game-changer for grassroots organizations, nonprofits, and most importantly, constituents. By providing critical Local & State legislative insight in a user-friendly and accessible format, we can empower these groups to take more informed and effective action on issues that matter most to them and their communities.

Our use of technology can level the playing field, providing a wealth of information and resources to grassroots organizations, nonprofits, and constituents that they have not had access to in the past. We are dedicated to making sure that every voice is heard, regardless of background or resources.

With CCV on your side, you'll be provided with a wealth of information and resources that can help you achieve your goals and drive real change in your community. Our commitment to bringing transparency and accessibility back means that you'll always be informed and empowered to act on the issues that matter most to you.

We believe that the power of technology lies in its ability to bring people together and amplify their voices. Whether you're a grassroots organization, nonprofit, or a constituent, we're here to support you and help.