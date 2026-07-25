Certainty4UncertainTimes Support Gifts

Your incredible generosity fuels my passion to bring you clear, biblical insights on today's events and bible prophecy that is unfolding in the world around us. Your support isn't just about equipment for the channel - it's truly the lifeblood that keeps this channel running smoothly. From equipment to editing software, educational resources to essential books, every penny goes toward creating content that encourages and informs fellow believers as we look forward to Christ's SOON return.

By pitching in, you're not just donating - you're joining me on this journey to bring certainty and hope in these crazy, uncertain times. It means the world to me! Maranatha!



Quick note: Certainty4uncertaintimes isn't a registered non-profit, so donations aren't tax-deductible. But know this - your support is making a real difference, helping me keep believers informed and uplifted. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!









