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Censorship ethical questions in big tech & Debian

Goal$10,000,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDaniel Pocock

Censorship ethical questions in big tech & Debian

This campaign funds a civil rights lawsuit to examine the concerns of censored developers in the free, open source software ecosystem. As each fundraising milestone is achieved we will release another batch of emails, including the mysterious debian-private from 1996 up to 2018, over 70,000 emails. Please give what you can and share widely to help us reach the full target.

A Pro Se legal claim has been submitted in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York (1:25-CV-03883-UA).  A copy of the full history is available on the web site of the European Commission's inquiry into the Open Source Ecosystem:

https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/better-regulation/have-your-say/initiatives/16213-European-Open-Digital-Ecosystems/F33370170_en

Related blog posts, evidence and news updates: https://danielpocock.com/en/category/lawsuit-google-debian-2025/

Money raised will be used for legal fees and witness expenses.

Even if the case fails in court, the process of discovery and depositions will look at all the secret payments in the bank accounts of organizations who denounce their own volunteers.  Are they really independent non-profit organizations or have they been compromised and completely taken over by Google employees?

Crowdfunding milestones:


Sum receivedLeak
$300,000Google Summer of Code (GSoC) & Debian mentors/administrators mailing list archives
$1,000,000FSFE (the fake FSF) internal email archives from GA and Team mailing lists
$3,000,000debian-private from 1996 to 2018 - more than 20 years of secret history, 70,000 messages, on everything from Linus Torvalds, Richard Stallman, Edward Brocklesby & Jacob Appelbaum to the discussions about various corporations
$10,000,000Outreachy diversity mentors/administrators email archive + 8GB Swiss archive


The lawsuit claims $15 billion from Google, similar to the sum President Trump has demanded from the New York Times.  If the lawsuit succeeds this money will be shared with other victims in the community and used to advance more open source projects.  Therefore, it is a win-win scenario for the real community.

$10 million is a large target.  It will be achieved and debian-private will be published if you share the campaign vigorously.  Please share with your community.  Help us break through the greylisting and censorship barriers today so everybody can contribute a donation.

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