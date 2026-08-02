Cemetery plot in Christian cemetery joining fiance

Hello my name is Jeff Christ! I'm looking for fundraising help to buy the cemetery crypt above my fiance who just passed 3 weeks ago from a glioblastoma brain tumor! About four and a half years ago Caprice was diagnosed with lupus Crohn's disease fibromyalgia and arthritis and wasn't able to do much to help me around the house. I took on the task of doing it on my own and the responsibilities of cooking cleaning and taking care of her. September of 2024 she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. I've been her soul caregiver and I've done it completely on my own. Caprice was devastated by the fact that her family did absolutely nothing to help with her care or anything else. I sacrificed everything to take care of the woman I love more than anything in the world. Caprice is the reason why I believe in God and love Jesus Christ! She has the most beautiful childlike faith that I've ever seen. Caprice's grandfather build her her home when she graduated college and all of her assets were in a trust. When her grandfather passed the trust was handed down to Caprices mother. After her grandfather passed it came to light that her mother had removed her from the trust so that she could not have control of her own money or home. Caprice went to a lawyer to try to remedy this to have her put back on the trust. When the lawyer informed Caprice through an audit that her mother did have her grandfather sign a paper illegally when he was dying that removed her from the trust. The lawyer informed her that her mother would be charged with grand larceny and would be removed from the trust and most likely arrested and go to prison. Caprice never got along with her mother and her mother treated her like dirt which never made sense to me because she was such a wonderful loving caring person everything her mother is not. After being informed that her mother would be arrested Caprice having the great heart that she does told them that she could not go forward knowing that her mother would be arrested and potentially go to jail. Caprice confronted her mother and told her that she needed to put her back on cuz she knows what she did. Caprice was told that she would and that she had but that also turned out to be a lie which I just found out in text message between Caprice and her mother after she passed. Fast forward to 2025 and caprice's mother had been caught stealing on camera four times from the home. To protect Caprice and myself I filed a police report about the theft so there would be no confusion if someone tried to report something missing from the home that her mother they have stolen. Before the theft her entire family thanked me her daughter told me that she wished somebody in her life loved her as much as I love her mom and caprice's mother would tell me thank you for taking such good care of her I don't know how you do some of the things you have to do to take care of her. What she's talking about is Caprice got a phobia of going number two and I had to do it for her by myself. Caprice had a small retirement fund that had about 14,300 in it that she told her mother was to go to me when she passed so that I could buy the crypt above her so that we could be together forever or at least our earthly bodies. She also left a car to me that's worth about $6,000 that she told her family was to go to me also. Fast forward to Caprice passing away on July 9th instead of her mother giving me the things that Caprice told her to give me she put an eviction notice on my door nine days after Caprice passed away. And when I asked about the car and the money to buy the crypt she said she didn't know what I was talking about. I love Caprice she is my soulmate I believe God put us together we both had terrible marriages before we met each other and we literally became best friends from the first day we met. I've given up everything to take care of her my job spending time with my family being able to do anything I couldn't leave her side or she would panic. So instead of the woman who is caprice's mother that pretends like she's this religious loving Jesus person and will tell everybody else the sins that they're committing while she's committing the same sins. I've taken care of her for over 4 years and technically have taken care of her from the first day we met. I owe her everything my road to Jesus my rescue from the path of destruction and being shown that they're actually is real true love in this world that I never thought existed with humans. The crypt above Caprice cost $5,400 after taxes and the car cost about 6 grand. The trip is an outside crypt that just as a cement slab that I'd be going on top of her. The crypt has been on hold for me to purchase it after caprice's death and now I don't know how much longer they will hold it for me because I don't have the money to purchase it now. Her mother who has millions of dollars after my hold is removed will probably buy it just in spite so I can't buy it to be with her. I've never asked for charity before I've always been a person that figures it out on my own but I know they're a good Christ followers out there who love to help each other and I promise when I get back on my feet I will help out others in here as God would want me to. I haven't even been able to grieve my beautiful Caprice because of the eviction right after her passing all for vengeance for her mother being caught stealing! Anyone that met Caprice would be completely drawn to her beautiful smile her caring nature and her huge hard and outgoing personality. I've treated this family like my own helping raise her two children helped plan and execute her daughter's wedding and wedding shower and then her baby shower. Her children and her mother all live within 5 minutes of our home and couldn't find it in their hearts to come and help their mom or daughter. I am completely lost and broken over Caprices death! I haven't even had time to grieve for the woman that has taught me everything in this life how to love how to follow Jesus how to rely on him and even how to trust him if she passed. If anyone of you can find it in your hearts to help with the purchase of the plot above Caprice I would be eternally grateful and promise in the future when I get back on my feet I will help out others too! Thank you God bless you and evil people need to be rebuked and shown that Jesus is King and that pretending to love and follow Jesus is a fast way to damnation. Thank you again! With love and gratitude, Jeff.