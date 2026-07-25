Support the Mission of Celtic Chapel

Celtic Chapel is a growing Christian community dedicated to living Christ’s teachings in every part of life — body, mind, and spirit. Rooted in ancient Christian and Celtic traditions, we embrace a holistic faith that calls us to walk in truth, live with intention, and grow spiritually each day. Your donation helps us share these deeper teachings, revive the spiritual gifts of Christ’s early followers, and build a community grounded in God’s will. Every gift, no matter the size, makes a real difference in expanding our ministry and reaching more hearts.





Join us in reviving a deeper way of following Christ. Give today and help us grow.

Visit our website to learn more: https://celticchapel.org/