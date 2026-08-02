Celia Goes to College! | NM -> TX

Hi Familia!





As a result of my summer schedule being super busy, we weren't able to put together a graduation party. However, the time has come where I will be taking the next step in my life by moving to Midland, TX, on August 20th, 2026, to pursue an associate's degree in nursing while having the opportunity to play the sport I love! I plan to continue my education after my two years are up.





I'll be living there in the dorms, so any contributions will be greatly appreciated and be much help as I navigate through a brand-new town, and brand-new chapter! If you would instead like to contribute through my Cashapp ($Celiaamrqq) or apple pay, I can also accept payment through those as well!





I love you all so much and I wouldn't be where I am today without your guy's endless love and support <3





God Bless!

Love Celia <3