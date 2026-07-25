Celebration of Life for Tina

In loving memory of Tina S ♥️

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tina this past Friday, May 1, 2026. She was a beloved mother to her surviving children, Peyton and Jordan. She was a sister, daughter, and friend to many in her community.

As a Seattle sport fanatic, she loved her Seahawks and Mariners. She spent her evenings spending time with her beloved animals, LuLu, Hollie, and BeBe.

This lost was sudden and has left our family with unexpected burdens and a financial responsibility. We want to honor Tina with our final goodbyes with the dignity and respect she deserves.

We are reaching out to our community for help to cover the cost of cremation and celebration of life expenses. Our goal is to raise $2500 to ensure everything is handled properly and to allow us to focus on grieving. Any contribution will make a significant difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page to help us spread the word of Tina’s passing.

Thank you for your love, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time.

With gratitude,

Peyton and Jordan