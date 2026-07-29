Celebrating the life of Justin Hughes

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we share the unexpected passing of Justin on April 25th, 2026.

To know Justin was to love him. Not only was he an incredible father, he was a son, a loving partner, the best uncle, a hard worker, and an amazing friend.

Justin was the definition of someone you'd want in your corner, always making sure everyone around him had what they needed. He was the type of man to give the shirt off his back to anyone without thinking twice.

This loss has left our family heartbroken, and the weight of the memorial costs is a heavy burden during this already unimaginable time.

If you are able, please consider donating to help with memorial costs and living expenses for his girlfriend Sierra and their daughter Evie. Justin was the sole provider for their family, no amount is too little.

Thank you for your continued prayers and support!