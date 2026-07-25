Celebrating Our 60th Birthday

On July 11, 2026, my twin and I will celebrate our 60th birthday- a milestone we've been blessed to reach together.

Over the years, we've shared life's joys and challenges, and this birthday is especially meaningful to us. Instead of letting financial limitations keep us from celebrating this occasion, we're humbly asking for the support of our friends, family and anyone who feel moved to help.

Our hope is to raise funds that will help us:

*Celebrate our 60th birthday together. (I live in Ga, she resides in N.C)

*Cover the costs of a special birthday gathering and keepsakes to remember this milestone.

*Create memories with the people we love.

Every gift, no matter the amount, brings us closer to making this celebration possible. If you're unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for being part of our journey and for helping us celebrate 60 years of life, love, and gratitude.

With heartfelt appreciation,

Wanda and Linda