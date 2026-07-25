Celebrating Life MR340

It was just after my 2023 Cocodona 250 mile run across Arizona that I realized how precious life truly is. The desert heat and exhaustion from days of trail running was a true test of endurance. Five weeks later I was given news that would challenge me to another type of endurance test. Diagnosed with stage 3 Colorectal Cancer at 60 years old, it felt like a punch to the gut. Through faith in Jesus, chemo/radiation, 2 major surgeries, grit and determination I’m now Cancer Free. Life has taught me one irrefutable truth: cherish every moment.

I remember sitting in that doctors office feeling both overwhelmed and grateful for each new day. That gratitude turned into action when I decided my next adventure would be to race the Missouri River 340 (MR340)- Kayaking 340 miles down the historic Missouri River from Kaw Point (Kansas City) to St Charles Mo. This time, it isn’t just about pushing personal limits; it is also about giving back to those who need help during tough times. 😊

The Open Arms Pregnancy Center in Truth or Consequences NM has been a beacon of hope for countless women during pregnancy, raising children and other life challenges that occur during parenthood. From providing essential resources such as diapers, clothing and cribs, to offering counseling services, Stand-up Fatherhood Program and parenting classes- they do it all with such compassion and dedication.

This is where you come in! On July 28,2026 at 7:00am as I set off on my Kayak Race, your support can fuel the mission at Open Arms. Whether it’s a few dollars or something more substantial, every contribution makes a difference. Imagine supporting someone who has faced Cancer while also empowering another to choose life and hope— it doesn’t get much better than that! 💪

So here’s my call-to-action; let’s celebrate life together by donating what you can on this page or cheering me on virtually as I paddle the MR340. Every dollar raised means more services for those in need, and every shout of support fuels my heart during challenging moments like these. You can follow my progress at https://raceowl.com/ ,https://www.mr340.org/.com/ . Boat name: Celebrating Life #0033

or Crew Updates https://www.instagram.com/dadrabenau

Together, we can change lives—one step at a time. Thank you for your love, support, and belief in second chances. Let’s make some magic happen, shall we?? 😊