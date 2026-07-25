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Celebrating Cindy Glover & Supporting Her Family

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$70 USD

Fundraiser created byjustin teal

Celebrating Cindy Glover & Supporting Her Family

On July 24, 2026, the world lost a beautiful, simple, and incredibly giving soul. Cinthia "Cindy" Lyn Glover passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep while visiting family.

Cindy quietly battled congestive heart failure over the past year, and her sudden departure has left her children and family entirely unprepared for the steep costs of end-of-life care and final arrangements. If you knew Cindy, you knew she lived to help others and would give you the shirt off her back without a second thought. We want to honor that legacy by ensuring her final needs are met. We are reaching out to our community, friends, and loved ones to ask for any support you can provide to help relieve this sudden financial weight from her children.

Thank you for helping us cherish, remember, and properly say goodbye to a woman who was loved by so many. Her children are devastated, we are planning on a celebration of life. We will keep people informed as we hammer out the fine details. The children haven't really decided her final resting spot yet. We will keep people informed as progress is made. If you love Cindy, like we did and you would like to celebrate Cindy's life with us. Reach out to the girls and we will try our best to make sure everyone has a chance to celebrate Cindy's life with us. Here's to you Cindy, you will be missed dearly. We love you momma

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