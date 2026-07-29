CelebrateLife

April 28th my dad went to the ER for what he thought was a sinus infection. It wasn't. As a matter of fact it was so much worse then he thought. The ER nurse was examining him and they immediately put oxygen on him. His oxygen saturation was in the low 80's. That was an emergency and also not caused by a sinus infection. My dad was diabetic and his blood sugar was 600. So he was also in ketoacidosis. He hadn't eaten since he got sick. This came on very quickly and showed no mercy. They ended up intubating my dad and putting him into a medically induced coma. The Dr said just until they got his oxygen stabilized. They kept examining him as he lie in the coma. He had pneumonia in his left lung plus another unidentifiable respiratory ailment. He had e-coli in his bloodstream and urine in his bloodstream as well because his kidneys weren't working. He was septic on top of all this. My dad was in the coma for two weeks. During that two weeks they tried to have him breath on his own. But the longer you're on a breathing tube the harder it is for you to come off of it. My dad would breathe on his own for a few hours but then he would crash. It always ended the same. I wanted to give him a chance to get better and fight this off. My dad has always been strong, he just wasn't strong enough this time. That was a first for me. I've never known my dad to be not strong enough. But his body was riddled with various infections that together wouldn't allow for healing. I prayed allot. That he would be healed, that is his soul want right with God if he'd just give him back for peace and mercy yet I wasn't the one being merciful. I was keeping him in this suspended state hoping for what wasn't possible at this point. So it came down to a decision. Either extubate him and see if he would fight or do a treckeostomy and a feeding tube and have him put in a nursing home several hours away from family. I couldn't justify doing the latter. May13th on a Wednesday at 6:15 pm he died. But he fought for almost an hour before letting go. I stayed by his bedside the whole entire time mostly ensuring he wasn't in pain. I watched him the whole time looking for signs of distress. He never showed any. Unfortunately he didn't have any directive in place, no life insurance - nothing... So now I come to you beating my soul doing the hardest thing that most people consider, asking for help. I'm a single mom and we barely make it like so many other but I'm not asking for myself. I am for help with my dad. I tried giving his body to science because that's what he wanted but they had no research studies to donate him too. So I need to have him cremated. I myself do not have the funds for a memorial muscles a cremation and I'm asking you to help for my daughter's benefit as well. Her grandfather was everything to her, she even called him Dad because it's the only dad she ever knew. And he loved her more then anyone in this world. I understand that the body is just that. He isn't there anymore and that's not him. But she wants to have his ashes as if that would somehow keep him close. I want this for my dad and for my daughter and will do absolutely anything to ensure that his life is celebrated and his death is as seamless as possible. Please help in this time of need and thank you for your generosity. I appreciate your prayers as well.