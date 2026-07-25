Celebrate Patricia's Godly Legacy: Funeral Fund

Hi everyone!

I want you to meet my mother. Her name is Patricia Choinsky, and she was the epitome of the Proverbs 31 woman. She went to be with the Lord February 10th of this year, and due to weather, we couldn't hold a funeral for her. Now, we have an opportunity to celebrate her life, and we need your help. We have expenses pertaining to the place we're holding it at, as well as needing food, and any amount that you can give would greatly help.

My mother was a person who believed in putting Christ first, and helping others, and I pray that that same generous, compassionate spirit will be found in all of you.



