Celebrate Bayu’s 22nd Birthday

Today we’re celebrating an important milestone — Bayu’s 22nd birthday! 🎂✨





This year, instead of traditional birthday gifts, we’re raising support to help Bayu as he enters this exciting stage of life. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help create opportunities and support his goals for the future.





Turning 22 is a meaningful moment — a time for growth, new experiences, and building dreams into reality. Your kindness and generosity will make this birthday even more special and remind Bayu that he has people cheering him on.





If you’d like to celebrate with us, please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser with family and friends.





Thank you for helping make Bayu’s 22nd birthday memorable and filled with hope for the year ahead ❤️





With gratitude,

Bayu’s Family