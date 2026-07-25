CeCes Anti Human Trafficking Mission Trip

Hi! My name is CeCe Hansen, and I have been blessed with the opportunity to join YWAM in fighting against human trafficking. For six months I will be woking with victims of human trafficking and women in prostitution, learning how to make a difference in the growing issue of modern slavery, and how to be a faithful disciple of God. For three of those six months I will be in Wylie, Texas where I will participate in discipleship training school, and the next three months will be spent internationally outreaching, serving, and helping those who are victims of human trafficking. I would love to spend my life fighting this growing issue and purse a career in anti-human trafficking, and these next six months are the beginning of a long journey.





I am thrilled for this next chapter of life that God has for me this year, however, it is not something I can do alone. I need financial support and prayer to be able to make this journey possible. The total cost of housing, airfare, books, food, and outreach is $10,000, and any contribution at all makes a huge difference in making this possible. On top of this, I am asking for prayer for this next chapter of my life and for the work this Lord has for me during my time with YWAM. I am unexplainably grateful for any support, whether that be financial support or spiral support, all of it means the world to me. Thank you for being apart of my life and apart of this amazing opportunity that the Lord has blessed me with!











