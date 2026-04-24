Cancer Didn't Win

Hi my name is C David Anderson. A while back I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer. Because the cancer had spread to my spine I was told I did not have a good chance of recovery. While my doctor was preparing 43 sessions of Chemo & Radiation, I prayed to God and he led me to another doctor who told me he had a different method and he believed he could save me. Because he believed it I prayed some more and I believed it too. His treatment is called "Hormone Therapy" and over time, it worked. Today I'm in remission. The journey was mentally taxing and financially devastating because insurance companies don't cover Hormone Therapy the way they cover Chemo & Radiation. By the time I was in remission my savings was wiped out. My problem now is to remain in remission I have to take two medications, Erleada pictured as my profile picture and a hormone shot called Elegard. Erleada alone cost $100 a pill. Both are very expensive and without them I will be right back where I started. I'm trying to raise $10,000. At age 71 I need the financial help to stay on my medication and to help keep a roof over my head, while I work to get back on my feet. I pray about this everyday. I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my story and your donation as I now want to help other people who are dealing with this terrible disease, cancer. Thank you.



