Classic Christian Rock Radio 2026

Classic Christian Rock Radio has been around since 2004, and is completely supported by it's listeners. We need your help to keep going on the internet for another year. The money raised goes strictly towards paying the operating costs of Classic Christian Rock Radio and CCRock Radio (both ministries of Classic Christian Rock Radio Inc.). Those costs consist mainly of streaming services and royalty costs (ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, SOCAN, and Sound Exchange, which covers songwriters, performers, and record labels). Our goal this year is to raise $5,000. If you enjoy all the great music and programming that we bring you, would you please consider making a donation to "help keep the music alive". Any amount, great or small, helps and is greatly appreciated. Thank you.

Mr. Bill, President

Classic Christian Rock Radio Inc. (a 501(c)(3) non profit corporation)