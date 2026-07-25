Support the Ongoing Operation of CCAM

This campaign is being organized to support the continued operation of Christ-Centered Apologetics Ministry (CCAM), an independent online discussion board with a small but dedicated and passionate user base.

CCAM is privately run and funded. Until now, the founder has personally covered the ongoing costs of hosting, software, security, and general site maintenance. Due to recent circumstances, he is no longer able to continue doing so alone.

Several members of the community have asked whether there is a straightforward way to contribute toward keeping the site online. This campaign exists to meet that need.

Organization and funds

This campaign is organized by a community member on behalf of the site’s founder. All donations are paid directly to the site's founder and are intended solely to offset the operational expenses required to keep CCAM running. The fundraising organizer does not receive, control, or have access to any of the funds raised.

Use of funds

Donations will be used for:

web hosting and infrastructure

forum software and licensing

security, backups, and maintenance costs

There is no obligation to give. This is simply a voluntary way for those who benefit from the site to share in the cost of maintaining it.

Thank you for your support and for being part of the CCAM community.