Help Support Cayden’s Surgery and Recovery

As many people reading this know, my nephew, Cayden McCowan, truly is a one-in-a-million little boy. In addition to being incredibly funny, sweet, and kind, Cayden was born with Arterial Tortuosity Syndrome (ATS), a very rare connective tissue disorder that has only been documented in around 100 people WORLDWIDE 🌎 .





Over the last four and a half years, our brave superhero has endured countless medical procedures, appointments, and tests to monitor his health. He has been receiving routine care at the University of Michigan since he was just two months old.





Unfortunately, as he has grown, his doctors have discovered an aneurysm that has reached a size requiring open-heart surgery. Without intervention, the risk of it rupturing continues to increase. In addition, after becoming a big brother, Cayden successfully underwent hernia repair surgery in May, which required a multiple-day hospital stay.





His operation is scheduled to take place in just four short weeks at the University of Michigan Hospital. The surgery will be performed on the largest artery in his body and is expected to take approximately eight hours. Following the operation, he will remain in the hospital for several weeks, during which his parents, Tess and Caylob, will need to be off work to stay by his side. In addition to the loss of income, they will also face expenses related to his hospitalization.

We are blessed to be part of such a supportive community, and I've seen time and time again how everyone comes together in times of need. Please keep Cayden, his family, and his medical team at Mott’s in your prayers as he prepares for surgery and recovery. If you are able, any donation would be greatly appreciated and will help ease the financial burden during this difficult time.

Thank you for your prayers, support, and generosity.

Ashleigh Cooper



