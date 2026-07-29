Cavanaughs Walk Into Ministry

Hi friends, we are the Cavanaughs—for those who may not know us yet! We’re Aubreya and Cooper, along with our two little ones, and we are stepping out in faith to follow God’s call into ministry and intentional community. Over the past season, God has been moving in our lives in ways we can’t ignore—opening doors, confirming His direction, and placing a deep desire in our hearts to serve others and share His love.





We’ve been given an opportunity to step into missionary work and be part of something bigger than ourselves, and while we are incredibly excited, saying “yes” hasn’t come without sacrifice. As we prepare to move, we’ve had to break our current lease, which brings unexpected financial costs during this transition.





Even in the unknown, we are choosing to trust God fully and walk in obedience, believing He will provide every step of the way. Our heart is to build genuine community, pour into others, and raise our children in a life centered on faith and service.





If you feel led to support us—through prayer, giving, or simply sharing our story—it truly means more than we can express. We are so grateful to have people like you walking alongside us in this journey.





Thank you for being part of this step of faith with our family.