Urgent Help Needed for Sawyer's Cause

Hi, my name is Sawyer!





I’m a 5-year-old German Shepherd/Aussie mix, and I just want to say thank you for even considering helping me.





Since October 2025, I’ve been battling a tough and mysterious condition with my heart and lungs. Fluid keeps building up around my heart and in my chest, even after I had major surgery in February to remove most of the sac around my heart. The doctors are doing everything they can, but the fluid keeps coming back and my chest gets uncomfortable. I’ve had to go to the University of Missouri Veterinary Hospital many times for tests, fluid removals, scans, and special care.





My family has already spent more than $30,000 trying to help me get better. Savings are depleted, and now they’ve had to put a lot on credit cards. These vet bills keep coming, and they’re really struggling to keep up with everything I need.





I still get excited when it’s time to eat and I love being with my family, but I’m tired of feeling sick and having trouble breathing. I’m fighting hard to stay strong. I’m trusting Jesus to make me completely well — to let me breathe easy again and to heal me so I don't have to keep going to the hospital. But right now, I really need your help so my parents can continue getting me the care I need without being overwhelmed by debt.





If God puts it on your heart to help, even a small gift would mean the world to us. Money will go directly toward my continued care at MU Veterinary Health Center so I can keep getting the treatment I need. A portion of the proceeds will go toward GiveSendGo’s platform.





Your prayers mean a lot, too — please pray for complete healing over my heart and lungs, and peace over my mom, in Jesus’ name.





Thank you for caring about this cause for my paws.





I may not be able to speak, but my heart is grateful. Thank you for caring about me and standing with my family during this difficult time. We are trusting God for a breakthrough and believing He will make a way. My family and I are standing in faith, believing God for a miracle.





With love,





Sawyer ❤️