hello I've had a couple of kittens that was dumped on my doorstep and I'm taking care of them. They are 11 weeks old and have medical issues. Also have a one-year-old black cat that I need to start the series getting serious. I also have a mother cat and babies that have taken up home underneath my mobile home that I need to start getting fixed so that will not continue to add to the neighborhood. I do not have this kind of money and I need help with this need and ongoing medical needs of these animals so I can get them rehomed and also keep the one the three that I want to keep. You can make donations directly to the vet if it's possible I don't know how this works but it sends Henderson animal Care and hospital in Henderson Texas. The accounts underneath my name Michael Greene. Please help I'm on a monthly check and I cannot afford it.

Henderson Animal Care and Hospital

(903) 657-9212