Cats 🐈 in kittens 🐈‍⬛ treatment

I have had two adult cats boy in girl the Gurl had 3 kitten one passed name miracle at three months however, her other two babies were boy and a girl. One of them had five kittens at one they all have fleas in parasites and they need treatment and shots as soon as possible. The mom also had four kittens so that totals nine and I definitely need help from them as soon as possible for them to see treatment the dough. Cats are two years old and I’ve had them for two years. The nine 9️⃣ kittens are four months old.