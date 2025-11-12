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Help Cat With Treatment For Rare Diseases

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$65 USD

Fundraiser created byCat Parker

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cat Parker

Help Cat With Treatment For Rare Diseases

Hi, I’m Cat.
I’m a 52-year-old mother of two amazing young adults, Bailey (21) and Brandon (25). They are my everything—the reason I get up every day and keep fighting. Before my life drastically changed, I was known for my bright red smile, my love of rock music, and my passion as a freelance concert photographer and photojournalist. My dad always said I never met a stranger, and it was true—I was full of life, love, and energy, always ready to lend a hand and make new friends wherever I went.

But everything changed on April 1, 2021, after receiving my first Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose. At first, I thought the chronic exhaustion I experienced was due to menopause or my sleep medication. But things worsened over time. On November 9, 2021, I received my second shot, a Pfizer booster. At first, I didn’t notice any issues, but within two weeks, my hair started falling out in clumps—and that was just the beginning.

Since then, my health has deteriorated rapidly. I’ve experienced debilitating neurological symptoms, chronic fatigue, and a long list of painful, life-altering side effects. I’ve gone from being independent and full of energy to needing a caregiver to help me with everyday tasks like dressing, driving, and managing medications.

Here are just some of the symptoms I face daily:
5 Rare Diseases
41 Adverse Reactions
Severe neurological issues, including tremors and shaking (lasting up to 3 days)
Chronic exhaustion and fatigue (I fall asleep within minutes of sitting down)
Brain fog, memory loss, and inability to concentrate
Light sensitivity and slurred speech
Chest tightness, breathing issues, and heart palpitations
Hair loss in massive clumps
Stuttering and imbalance, leading to frequent falls
Body pain, swelling, and random red rashes or streaks on my skin
Cold/hot intolerance and fever-like symptoms 24/7
Ringing in my ears (tinnitus)

Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with pseudoparkinsonism, dysautonomia, and Epstein-Barr virus. An MRI revealed fluid buildup in several areas, and bloodwork confirmed positive ANA antibodies, kidney issues, and other abnormalities.
Despite having seven doctors working to help me, answers—and solutions—are still hard to come by.
This journey has been devastating—physically, emotionally, and financially. I lost my job because my boss couldn’t accommodate my frequent doctor appointments. As the sole breadwinner, I’ve watched the bills pile up with no way to pay them. I’ve been gaslighted by medical professionals, dropped by doctors, and ostracized by people who don’t believe vaccine side effects are real.

I took the vaccines to keep my job, provide for my family, protect myself and those I love, especially my elderly parents. I never imagined this would happen to me.

Now, my days are spent sleeping, attending doctor appointments, and researching potential treatments. I miss my family, my friends, my music, and my passion for photographing concerts. I miss being independent, healthy, and alive. I fear this is my new reality, but I’m not ready to give up.

I’m reaching out to ask for your support. Your kindness and generosity can help me navigate this incredibly difficult journey. It can help with medical bills, daily living costs, and the ongoing search for answers and healing.
Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any help you can provide. Together, we can make a difference.

With love and gratitude,
Cat

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