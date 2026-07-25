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Catholic school

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMarissa Maiers

Catholic school

Dear Friend,

I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this, but as a mother, I am willing to do everything I can to keep my daughter in the school where she has grown, succeeded, and feels she belongs.Im a 1st responder EMT and not getting by

My daughter is a hardworking, compassionate, and determined young woman. She attends a Catholic high school where she has built strong friendships, developed close relationships with her teachers, and works hard to maintain her education. She is also a proud member of the school’s wrestling team, where she has learned discipline, perseverance, teamwork, and confidence. Being part of this team has become an important part of who she is.

Unfortunately, our family is facing a financial hardship. Despite working hard and making many sacrifices, we are unable to come up with the $8,000 needed to cover her tuition and keep her enrolled for the coming school year.

The thought of taking her away from the school, teachers, teammates, and community she loves is heartbreaking. She has worked so hard to become the young woman she is today, and we don’t want financial circumstances to take away the opportunities she has earned.

If you are able to make a donation of any amount, it would mean more than words can express. Every dollar brings us one step closer to keeping her in the school where she can continue to learn, compete, and prepare for her future.

If you are unable to donate, we would be so grateful if you would share our story with others.

Thank you for taking the time to read our letter and for considering helping our family. Your kindness and generosity could truly make a life-changing difference in my daughter’s future.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Marissa Maiers

rissa1977@att.net


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