Cates Albania Mission

As some of you know we moved to Albania to become full-time missionaries. Please consider giving to support us in our ongoing mission to Albania. The Lord has opened up numerous opportunities for us to help and minister to the Albanian Muslims and Roma people here. We are in need of financial support to provide our rent, food and transportation.We are trusting God daily for provision.

Please consider donating to us. (We are Mountain Song Ministries)

Every dollar counts, any amount given would be greatly appreciated.

May God richly bless all of you and please continue to support us in prayer.