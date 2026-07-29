Cat for Council District 7

It is an honor to run for Metro Council in District 7 in Louisville, KY. As a longtime Lyndon resident, public school teacher and small business owner, I know we can do much more to strengthen our neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for families across Metro Louisville.





Everyday people across our district tell me the same thing: we need safer streets, planned investments in our community, and action--not delays--on fixing roads, improving drainage, and addressing the issues that impact our daily lives.





That's why I'm running. I need your help to be successful this November.





Running a strong campaign takes resources, and although we have been very successful with fundraising, we need to raise an additional $10,000 by May 31st to meet our stretch goal for this fundraising season. That sounds like a lot, but that goal is attainable with your help!





Here's what that looks like:

100 friends and family members donating $100 each or 200 friends and family members donating $50 each

Every contribution--no matter the amount--brings us closer to victory.





Will you be one of the people who help us win this seat?





Your support empowers this grassroots campaign and helps us build a safer, stronger and more vibrant District 7. Together we can deliver the results our community deserves.





Thank you for standing with us!





Cat





PS We're using GiveSendGo because they do not charge any fees other than what the credit card processor charges. If you prefer to write a check or support the campaign through CashApp or Venmo, please call or text my campaign at 502-797-3257.