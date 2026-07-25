Castillo Family Flood

Hey everyone, my name is Samantha and I am the sister of Brandie & Jose Castillo. On the morning of June 18, 2026, we were at work and my sister received a call from my nieces’ that the house was flooding. She rushed home to a very overwhelming, catastrophic scene. The water had rushed into their home, and was standing throughout the entire house. The living room had about 7-8 inches of water. They immediately began rescue efforts to preserve anything they could, but the water was moving rapidly. They will need help replacing furniture, clothing, household essentials, etc. We all know how long govt and insurance claims can take. They are always helping everyone else so it’s our turn to help them. If you can help at all, I know they would be so grateful.