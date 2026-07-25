Casillas house fire support

On June 16, 2026, my grandparents experienced a devastating house fire that destroyed their mobile home. They lost family memories, personal belongings, and valuable machinery they depended on for their ranch and avocado grove. While we are super grateful they are safe and no one was hurt, they now face the challenge of rebuilding their home from scratch. Any donation, repost, and shares will help during this difficult time. Thank you and your support means a lot.