Cash for Keys 🔑: Being Displaced in West Adams

Hello Friends, Family, and Supporters,

My name is Cachet, and I am reaching out during one of the most challenging seasons of my life.

For more than 15 years, I have called West Adams home. It is where I have built my life, raised my family, created community, and worked hard to establish stability. Today, that stability is being threatened.

The building I live in was recently sold to new ownership, and longtime tenants are now facing uncertainty about our future. Discussions of "cash for keys" agreements and major renovations have left many of us worried about being displaced from the neighborhood we have called home for years. As someone living in a rent-stabilized apartment in Los Angeles, the reality of having to relocate in today's housing market is overwhelming.

At the same time, I am still trying to recover from the loss of my storefront business, Gypsy Moon House. After new ownership took over, my rent was dramatically increased, forcing me to leave the space I had poured my heart, savings, and years of hard work into building. Just as I was working to rebuild my business, I now find myself facing another displacement—this time from the home I have lived in for more than 15 years. Between legal consultations, moving costs, housing uncertainty, and the challenge of finding affordable housing in West Adams, the financial strain has become overwhelming. It feels like I am fighting to hold onto the life I have spent years creating.

I am asking for support to help cover:

🔑 Relocation and moving expenses

🏠 Security deposit and first month's rent if relocation becomes necessary

⚖️ Legal and tenant advocacy costs

📦 Storage, transportation, and transition expenses

💛 Emergency living expenses during this uncertain time

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help relieve some of the financial burden and allow me to focus on securing safe housing and rebuilding my future. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and community would mean just as much.

Thank you for your support, prayers, encouragement, and kindness during this difficult chapter. Your generosity gives me hope as I navigate the challenges ahead.

With gratitude,

Cachet Williams

West Adams Resident & Owner of Gypsy Moon House



