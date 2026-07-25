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CASE COVID PASS — SUPPORT MIKA’S TEAM AT ECHR

Goal€55,000 EUR
Raised€1,020 EUR

Fundraiser created byMika Vauhkala

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mika Vauhkala

CASE COVID PASS — SUPPORT MIKA’S TEAM AT ECHR

UPDATE 16 JULY, 2026


It has now come to my attention that my case is declared as inadmissible by the ECHR on May 13th according to the public information on their website. I was just in communication with my attorney Virginide de Araujo-Recchia and she has not got any communcation of this from the ECHR. I will update as soon as I know more.

https://app.echr.coe.int/SOP/en-GB/application?number=11093/26


This campaign is intended for supporters outside Finland.


This fundraiser serves as the primary international fundraising effort to help cover the costs of my legal and expert team, alongside a separate fundraising campaign for supporters based in Finland. Alternative measures, including the sale of artwork, would only be pursued if sufficient support is not obtained through donations.


Note: €10,000 is the maximum single donation allowed through this GiveSendGo campaign. Supporters wishing to contribute a larger amount are welcome to contact me directly at mika@mikavauhkala.com.


“NO COVID PASS NO BREAKFAST”

NOW BEFORE THE EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN RIGHTS


The outcome of Vauhkala v. Finland could help shape the future of fundamental rights across 46 European countries, nearly 700 million people — and potentially far beyond Europe itself.


At present, outstanding invoices connected to the case remain under €50,000 and relate primarily to legal and expert work already carried out by Attorney Virginie de Araujo-Recchia, Dr. of Laws Matti Muukkonen and Dr. Clare Craig in connection with Vauhkala v. Finland before the European Court of Human Rights. The filings submitted to the European Court of Human Rights are published as X Articles at @MikaVauhkala.


In December 2021, I entered a Fazer café in Helsinki to buy a coffee and croissant.

I was refused service and asked to leave because I did not possess a COVID Pass.

What may sound like a small moment became one of the most significant constitutional and human rights cases connected to the COVID era in Finland.


The case now before the European Court of Human Rights raises fundamental questions for democratic societies:


Can citizens be excluded from public spaces without violating equality, bodily autonomy, freedom of conscience and fair trial protections?


After all legal remedies in Finland were exhausted, the case was brought before Europe’s highest human rights court in Strasbourg.


This fundraiser is intended primarily to support my own legal defense, expert team and other reasonable case-related expenses connected to Vauhkala v. Finland and related proceedings, both internationally and domestically in Finland.


This includes legal, expert, translation, documentation, communications and other reasonable expenses directly connected to the case and related proceedings.


Funds from this campaign will NOT be used to pay the Finnish government’s (Ministry of Social Affairs and Health), Fazer’s or any other opponents’ legal costs, claims or awarded fees against me, which currently exceed €131,000.


The legal and expert team behind the case includes Attorney Virginie de Araujo-Recchia, Dr. of Laws Matti Muukkonen, Dr. Clare Craig, Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger.

At present, the costs related to Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger have already been fully covered. The current fundraiser is primarily intended to help cover the remaining outstanding legal, expert and case-related expenses.


The funding target is capped at a maximum of €55,000. This may include a reasonable reserve for future case-related expenses as well as applicable taxes, statutory charges or platform fees connected to fundraising activity.


Funds may also be used for other reasonable costs directly connected to the case and related proceedings involving Mika Vauhkala, but not for opponents’ legal costs or claims.


If the combined funds received through Finnish and international fundraising campaigns exceed the amount reasonably required for current and future case-related expenses, any remaining funds may, at Mika Vauhkala’s discretion, be used to support other legal or human rights–related cases and initiatives.


Relevant enforcement orders, decisions, invoices, and supporting documentation are available to serious prospective supporters upon request and at my sole discretion.


Support the fight for freedom with your donation — and help spread the message by sharing this campaign.


Mika Vauhkala

mika@mikavauhkala.com


Follow the case and updates:

X • Facebook • YouTube: @MikaVauhkala

Instagram • TikTok: @maxboldberg



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