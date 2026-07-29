Noelle's Barcelona Cafe Ministry

Hi, I’m Noelle!

I’m currently in Spain, standing at the edge of something that feels both exciting and terrifying! I found a café space that I truly believe could become something special.

For a long time, I’ve dreamt about creating a place where people can slow down, feel at home, and connect with others and with God. Not just a café, but a space where conversations happen, where regulars are known by name, and where even strangers feel like they belong.

Now that opportunity is right in front of me.

The transfer cost for the space is €25,000, and with rent, paint, supplies, furniture, licensing, and everything needed to bring this thing to life, I’m aiming to raise $50,000 to make this dream real.

I won’t pretend I have everything figured out. I’m learning as I go, making mistakes, and taking this step with a lot of faith.

That’s why I’m asking for your help.

Every contribution, no matter the size, helps turn this empty space into something meaningful and kingdom focused.

And if you’d like to follow along more closely, I’m also sharing the full journey - the progress, the challenges, and everything behind the scenes - as I build this café from the ground up.

Thank you for being here, for believing in this, and for being part of something that I hope will further the ministry here in Barcelona!