The eSafety Commissioner vs Free Speech

Free Speech is under attack!

Help fight against censorship. Defend the freedom of all Australians to live and speak the Truth.

Canadian father Chris Elston is fighting against Australian government censorship of the Truth in his Melbourne court case, which is about to start. Known globally as “Billboard Chris”, he travels the world wearing a sandwhich board which says, “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers.”



Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, ordered one of Billboard Chris’ posts on 𝕏 be taken down. It criticised the World Health Organisation (WHO) decision to appoint an Australian trans-identifying activist to an “expert” panel repsponsible for drafting guidelines for the care of people identifying as “transgender” or “non-binary”.

The 𝕏 post read as, “This woman (yes, she’s female), is part of a panel of 20 ‘experts’ hired by the @WHO to draft their policy on caring for ‘trans people.’ People who belong in psychiatric wards are writing the guidelines for people who belong in psychiatric wards”.





Billboard Chris has also said, “(It was) not my nicest tweet ever, but technically accurate, and I don’t mean that to say all trans-identified people belong in psychiatric wards, especially kids. These kids are lost and confused and they’re being lied to, but there are clearly psychiatric issues, and as per all the scientific evidence, the children who end up in these gender clinics are struggling with various mental health comorbidities.



“Whether or not you support my message, we can all agree that this form of state-imposed censorship is entirely illiberal and undemocratic. Australians have a right to openly discuss the serious issues impacting our children today.





“Ultimately, the message I wanted to communicate with this tweet is that children struggling with gender dysphoria deserve better than ‘guidelines’ written by activists who only want to push them in one direction.





“Guidelines for gender dysphoric children should not be written by activists like Cook, but by people like the British physician Dr Hilary Cass, whose recent landmark review of that country’s policy found a ‘lack of high quality evidence’ for the use of puberty blockers and hormones in treating minors.”





Billboard Chris is challenging the legality of the removal order, and is being represented by the Human Rights Law Alliance (HRLA) who are often the best if not only shield available for innocent and defenceless people when the sword of government is raised against them in Australia.





The increasingly obvious problem is legal systems which censor sincere political, scientific and religious opinions. Para-judicial bureaucrats are weaponised against innocent citizens and visitors, creating harm and danger instead of protecting the freedoms which nurture a healthy democracy and community.





It’s time to urgently intervene in injustice.





Raise a shield

On Tuesday night 25 March, this page is hosting, “Defending Democracy“, a free speech marathon which will run well beyond 4 hours. The Good Sauce has convened many of Australia’s best loved, right thinking politicians, independent journalists and commentators, academics and influencers to rally for a defence of democratic essentials like freedom of speech and religion.





Anchored by Damain Coory (The Other Side) and Dave Pellowe (Church And State), you’ll hear short but passionate speeches and interviews with dozens of names and faces you’ll know and love like Hon John Howard OAMC, “Billboard” Chris Elston, Fr Calvin Robinson, Sen Matt Canavan, Robbie Katter MP, John Ruddick MLC, Sen Malcolm Roberts, Sen Gerard Rennick, Moira Deeming MLC, Avi Yemeni, Daisy Cousens, Rukshan Fernando, Topher Field, Alexandra Marshall, George Christensen, Warren Mundine, Dr Jillian Spencer, David Adler, Hon Gary Johns, Michelle Pearse, Kirralie Smith, Kurt Mahlburg, Prof James Allan, Prof Augusto Zimmermann, Rocco Loiacono and Prof Gabriël Moens.





You will also hear from everyday Australians represented by HRLA who are facing legal action simply because they exercised their free speech and conscientiously objected to bad ideas and ideologies.





Enough is enough

It’s time to raise a shield against the sword of government, a sword of lawfare being wielded maliciously against Truth-tellers, conservatives and other right thinking people by intellectually inadequate activsts who couldn’t win a debate without cancelling their critics.





Australians are sending a loud and clear message to every citizen, “If you are unjustly targeted with lawfare because of the free exercise of your conscience, we’ve got your back.”





Last year we raised more than $170,000 to begin a significant war chest for HRLA, our shield against the sword of government. Can we raise $250,000 this year? Yes, IF you make sure everyone you know watches this and responds to the sadly urgent need.





Let’s send the weaponised bureaucrats and professional activists a message that there are no easy targets any more!