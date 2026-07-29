GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Carvajal Family Medical Blessing

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$525 USD

Fundraiser created byKristen Carvajal

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kristen Carvajal

Carvajal Family Medical Blessing

About five months ago, I began experiencing a strange, persistent pain. I went to the doctor, but I was misdiagnosed with a possible uti and given antibiotics, which seemed to help at first. I thought I was recovering—until Easter. After church that day, I went home feeling off, but the pain quickly became unbearable. I was on the floor, vomiting, and so weak that Franklin rushed me to the urgent care down the street. From there, I declined fast, and an ambulance had to transfer me to the hospital. Once there, the doctors discovered I had a cluster of severe kidney stones blocking my kidneys, along with a raging infection.


My kidneys were so swollen that they wanted to wait to operate in hope that the swelling would go down. After four days in the hospital, I went home with a nephrostomy bag, waiting on a surgery waitlist that stretched nearly three weeks. But by a miracle, I got in sooner—after a week and a half. The surgery went well, and they removed the stones. I thought I was on the mend, but just two days later, I took a terrible turn—high fever, dizziness, vomiting and I became septic. Back to the hospital on strong medication for another week. Slowly, I improved, but now they consider my kidneys—especially my right one—to be extremely damaged. This is actually a recurrence—almost two years ago, I had a similar kidney stone surgery, just not as severe. That’s why it’s so crucial now for me to follow up with specialists and figure out why this is happening so young. Each specialist visit costs nearly $200 out of pocket, and there are so many tests I’ll need—each one adding up quickly ( on top of all the bills from this journey rolling in and much much higher than we expected)


This has been a long, hard journey, and I’m sharing this because we now are sitting on a hill of medical bills.By helping with these current medical bills, it gives us the freedom to focus fully on the care I need next, without the weight of overwhelming debt we would just feel like we are adding too.


When chatting with my friend, I was sharing the heaviness of it and told her "I know the Lord will provide" and she said " But what if you allowing others in IS how He wants to help you!" ...SO there it is. Burden shared :)


Thank you so much for taking the time to listen. We also are so thankful for your prayers for my health as we navigate all this moving forward. I will use this space to give more details and updates too.

We love and appreciate you all!

-Kristen

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve