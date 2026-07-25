Carter’s Best Friend

Many of you have followed Carter’s journey for years! And while he’s done amazing and made so many steps forward, he still has some struggles.





This year Carter had to leave school due to persistent infections that made his anxiety around school crippling. He struggles with agoraphobia (fear of leaving the house), frustrations with loud environments, parental separation and bright lights. He has also starting eloping (running away without supervision in unsafe situations) He has been diagnosed with Autism and ADHD as well as chronic PTSD from his time in the hospital.





While I love homeschooling Carter, his fear of new situations and constant elopement has made it difficult to do anything as a family. We cannot go to social outings, go grocery shopping or even run errands. We think the best option for Carter going forward is a therapy dog. One that would be able to accompany him to school, appointments and regulate his system when he gets overwhelmed. Therapy dogs have always had a special place in our heart since we began working with them at The Children’s Center. Carter can always communicate with animals, even when humans are difficult.





We have begun work with an amazing woman in Stillwater who will purchase the dog with our down payment and house the dog for the first 12 months. The rest of the money will cover the cost of the dogs heart worm treatment, vaccines and food while he or she receives training for pressure therapy, elopement, stability and desensitization to stimulating environments so the dog can help Carter regulate his emotions.





We know this is a huge privilege for Carter, and we do not take it lightly. Any amount of help is greatly appreciated and we are so thankful for all the support you have given and continued to give to our family as we navigate the life after hospitalization.