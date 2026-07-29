Carter family needs a new vehicle

Hello my name is Cassie my hubby is Lamar he currently works in district 192 farmington school district, i am at home taking care of our 5 wonderful children . Our vehicle was hit from behind when I let my daughter borrow it for work and the insurance found it thier fault. They took it in to see the damage and totaled it out. We are now stuck with no vehicle to get to work and kids to school. Any help would be deaply appreciated and would be put to a different car. Thank you so much.