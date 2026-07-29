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Carrying the Marginalized to Jesus through YLG4

Goal€3,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byNaomi Owusu Ansah

Fundraiser funds will be received by Naomi Owusu Ansah

Carrying the Marginalized to Jesus through YLG4

I believe the gospel is for everyone. Yet I keep asking if this is truly the experience of our brothers and sisters with disabilities who are often pushed to the margins of the church. Do they share in the same life and fellowship we celebrate each Sunday?


This question brings to mind the friends who carried a paralyzed man to Jesus. When they could not get through the crowd, they made a way by opening the roof so their friend could be seen and healed. That story lives in me now. It is the burden God has placed on my heart.


Through this mission, I want to help persons with disabilities move from isolation into the life of the church, and equip pastors with the tools to welcome and include them as valued members, not visitors.


I live with visual impairment, so this calling is deeply personal. As part of the steps to actualize this vision, I work with SIM France and SIM Australia, and through them I am undertaking the Beyond Suffering course with Joni and Friends. God has now opened a door for me to join the Fourth Younger Leaders Gathering (YLG 4) of the Lausanne Movement, a global network that connects people and ideas for world mission, with a vision of the gospel for every person, disciple-making churches for every place, Christlike leaders for every church, and kingdom impact in every sphere of society.


YLG 4 is not just a conference. It marks the beginning of a ten-year journey of discipleship, collaboration, and mission. From March 16–22, 2027, I will join emerging leaders from around the world to learn, pray, and plan for a more inclusive church.


I cannot do this alone and I would like to solicit your support in two ways: through prayer and through financial giving. If you know someone who may want to support this work, I would appreciate an introduction.


My fundraising goal is $3,000 USD, which will cover my registration fee and airfare. Every gift, large or small, brings me closer to this goal.


Thank you for considering this invitation to walk with me. Your support will help carry the marginalized into the heart of the church, where they belong.

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