Helping Glenn & Colleen Veenendaal

Glenn continues to make progress in his recovery, but he still faces a long road ahead. Due to his ongoing health challenges, he is unable to return to work, and the many medical appointments, therapies, and follow-up care remain a regular part of his life. Since Glenn is currently unable to drive, his wife Colleen has become his primary caregiver and transportation, making it impossible for her to work full-time. Your continued prayers, encouragement, and financial support are helping ease the burden during this difficult season and allowing them to focus on Glenn's recovery. Thank you for standing with them every step of the way.