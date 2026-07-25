



Welcome to Carrie's Corner

The Situation

My name is Sara Whitler, and I am reaching out to our community through my company, Old Man’s Barn, to raise urgent funds for my dear friend, Carrie. Carrie is currently homeless, living as an amputee without a vehicle, and facing incredible daily hardships. Because of her lack of stable housing, she has been forced to separate from her beloved support dog—her constant companion and source of comfort.

The Challenge

Navigating life without a home or a vehicle is difficult for anyone, but as an amputee, it is an everyday battle for Carrie. She routinely struggles just to travel to her essential medical appointments. To make matters worse, she was recently denied SSDI benefits, leaving her with no steady income or safety net to pull herself out of this crisis.

The Goal

Carrie’s greatest dream is to be safely reunited with her support dog and have a reliable place to live. We have set a fundraising goal of $5,000 to buy a used RV, or a truck and camper setup. This will completely transform her life by providing:

• Shelter: A safe, accessible, and permanent roof over her head.

• Mobility: A way to reliably get to her crucial medical appointments.

• Reunification: A stable environment so her support dog can live with her again.

Where the Funds Will Go (Transparency)

To ensure total financial accountability and build trust with our donors, all funds will be directly managed by myself and Old Man’s Barn. Every dollar raised will be spent strictly on getting Carrie back on her feet:

• Vehicle & Housing: To purchase a reliable, budget-friendly used RV or truck/camper setup.

• Legal Fees: For immediate insurance, registration, and tags to keep her legal on the road.

• Emergency Fund: A small reserve for initial fuel, safety gear, or immediate mechanical updates.

How You Can Help

Please consider donating to help Carrie get off the streets, regain her independence, and bring her support dog back home where they belong. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your network means the world to us. Welcome to Carrie's Corner, and thank you for your kindness and generosity.











