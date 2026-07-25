GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Carrie's Corner

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySara Whitler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Old Mans Barn

Carrie's Corner


Welcome to Carrie's Corner

The Situation

My name is Sara Whitler, and I am reaching out to our community through my company, Old Man’s Barn, to raise urgent funds for my dear friend, Carrie. Carrie is currently homeless, living as an amputee without a vehicle, and facing incredible daily hardships. Because of her lack of stable housing, she has been forced to separate from her beloved support dog—her constant companion and source of comfort.

The Challenge

Navigating life without a home or a vehicle is difficult for anyone, but as an amputee, it is an everyday battle for Carrie. She routinely struggles just to travel to her essential medical appointments. To make matters worse, she was recently denied SSDI benefits, leaving her with no steady income or safety net to pull herself out of this crisis.

The Goal

Carrie’s greatest dream is to be safely reunited with her support dog and have a reliable place to live. We have set a fundraising goal of $5,000 to buy a used RV, or a truck and camper setup. This will completely transform her life by providing:

• Shelter: A safe, accessible, and permanent roof over her head.

• Mobility: A way to reliably get to her crucial medical appointments.

• Reunification: A stable environment so her support dog can live with her again.

Where the Funds Will Go (Transparency)

To ensure total financial accountability and build trust with our donors, all funds will be directly managed by myself and Old Man’s Barn. Every dollar raised will be spent strictly on getting Carrie back on her feet:

• Vehicle & Housing: To purchase a reliable, budget-friendly used RV or truck/camper setup.

• Legal Fees: For immediate insurance, registration, and tags to keep her legal on the road.

• Emergency Fund: A small reserve for initial fuel, safety gear, or immediate mechanical updates.

How You Can Help

Please consider donating to help Carrie get off the streets, regain her independence, and bring her support dog back home where they belong. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with your network means the world to us. Welcome to Carrie's Corner, and thank you for your kindness and generosity.




Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve