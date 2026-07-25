Carrie Davis Beats Cancer

In March Carrie began treatment for breast cancer. She spent three weeks at an integrative cancer clinic, undergoing 8-hours a day, 6-days a week of innovative, cutting-edge therapies. Her body responded well, with her primary tumor shrinking nearly 15% in just 21 days. Since returning home, Carrie has continued a rigorous at-home treatment protocol.

It's time for the next round of Carrie's treatment. She will return to the Hope4Cancer clinic in July, this time with her family by her side so they can remain together. After completing her treatment, Carrie’s medical team will evaluate her progress and determine next steps in her medical plan. Unfortunately most of Carrie's therapies are not covered by insurance, and several of them are not yet available in the United States.

Would you consider supporting this next phase of Carrie's treatment?

Every dollar given gives Carrie a chance at health, hope, and life-giving care. We believe that each day brings her one day closer to being cancer-free. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for the role you are playing in this healing journey! We’re endlessly grateful to walk this road with you beside us.