Making Ends Meet After Job Loss

My husband, Ryan, lost his job a year ago and decided to step out in faith to follow a call from God to start his own business helping men overcome pornography addiction. This was not an easy decision and actually terrified him immensely. I felt thrilled that he was following God’s plan for him, and I still do! It was an answer to many prayers of mine, and I’m thankful everyday that Ryan chooses faith over fear.





To offset the debt we’ve accrued and the expenses needed to survive while starting a new business, I started this campaign behind my husband’s back to surprise him on our 13th anniversary on August 24th!





Thank you for being a part of our journey.