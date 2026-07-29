Please Help the Carman Homestead Resupply

Last week, our family left for a long‑needed vacation. Not long after we started driving, our big family bus broke down completely, forcing us to rent a van and press on together. We thought that setback would be the hardest part of our week.

Then, late Thursday night, a neighbor called in a panic: our home was on fire. By Friday morning, it was gone—burned completely to the ground. It still feels unreal to stand where our house once stood, now only ashes and foundation.

By God’s mercy, none of us were home. The fire was so intense it melted metal pans; our dog Kalmar is sadly missing. But our family is safe, and that is everything.

We’re now beginning the long road of rebuilding our life from scratch. We lost all belongings, clothing, beds, school items—everything. A family from church has given us temporary shelter, and we’re deeply grateful.

We’re asking for help as we work to secure housing, essentials, and stability for our children. Every donation, large or small, helps us move one step closer to restoring the home and routine we lost.

Thank you for standing with us. Your support means more than we can express.