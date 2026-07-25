Fight Like Carly

Hi friends,

If you’ve found your way here, it’s probably because you love Carly or you know someone who does. She really is as special as they come and so deeply loved by so many.

There has never been someone more fitting of the phrase, “to know her is to love her.” Carly is the kind of person who shows up for people. If you know her, she has likely been there for you in some way. And now it’s our turn to show up for her and her family.

If you don’t know her personally, Carly is the wife to David and a mom to three precious young kids. She is truly joy personified, full of life, love, and a steady kindness that you feel the moment you’re around her.

There’s no gentle way to say this, but over the last few weeks Carly was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric cancer. We know that brings a lot of questions, and we kindly ask that you give Carly and her family the space they need right now as they process, make decisions, and begin an aggressive treatment plan. We’ll share updates as Carly and David feel ready.

They have a strong village that has already stepped in to help meet immediate needs, which has meant more than we can say. At the same time, this road will come with significant financial costs, and treatment will likely be incredibly taxing for Carly. As a stay-at-home mom, there will be many gaps to fill while she is in treatment and spending time recovering.

The needs will be ongoing, especially as David has taken time away from work to be with Carly. We also don’t want finances to be an obstacle if additional treatment options become available that could improve her chances of healing.

Funds will also go toward covering day-to-day needs as needed. Our hope is to ease that burden as much as possible so Carly can focus on receiving care and spend her available time and energy with David and their kids.

More than anything, Carly and David have a deep faith in the Lord. They trust Him, and they would truly covet your prayers in this season.

Thank you for loving this family so well. The support, generosity, and care have been overwhelming in the best way. They are holding tightly to their hope in Jesus and are so grateful for every single expression of it by their village.

Country: United States

Currency: USD

Goal Amount: $100,000

Category: Medical Needs

#CancerSucks #FightLikeCarly