GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Fight Like Carly

Goal$100,000 USD

Fundraiser created byTaylor Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carly Douglas

Fight Like Carly

Hi friends,

If you’ve found your way here, it’s probably because you love Carly or you know someone who does. She really is as special as they come and so deeply loved by so many.

There has never been someone more fitting of the phrase, “to know her is to love her.” Carly is the kind of person who shows up for people. If you know her, she has likely been there for you in some way. And now it’s our turn to show up for her and her family.

If you don’t know her personally, Carly is the wife to David and a mom to three precious young kids. She is truly joy personified, full of life, love, and a steady kindness that you feel the moment you’re around her.

There’s no gentle way to say this, but over the last few weeks Carly was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric cancer. We know that brings a lot of questions, and we kindly ask that you give Carly and her family the space they need right now as they process, make decisions, and begin an aggressive treatment plan. We’ll share updates as Carly and David feel ready.

They have a strong village that has already stepped in to help meet immediate needs, which has meant more than we can say. At the same time, this road will come with significant financial costs, and treatment will likely be incredibly taxing for Carly. As a stay-at-home mom, there will be many gaps to fill while she is in treatment and spending time recovering.

The needs will be ongoing, especially as David has taken time away from work to be with Carly. We also don’t want finances to be an obstacle if additional treatment options become available that could improve her chances of healing.

Funds will also go toward covering day-to-day needs as needed. Our hope is to ease that burden as much as possible so Carly can focus on receiving care and spend her available time and energy with David and their kids.

More than anything, Carly and David have a deep faith in the Lord. They trust Him, and they would truly covet your prayers in this season.

Thank you for loving this family so well. The support, generosity, and care have been overwhelming in the best way. They are holding tightly to their hope in Jesus and are so grateful for every single expression of it by their village.

Country: United States

Currency: USD

Goal Amount: $100,000

Category: Medical Needs

#CancerSucks #FightLikeCarly

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve