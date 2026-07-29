Gastos medicos y gastos funerarios de Emanuel

Estimados amigos y hermanos,





Hoy nuestros amados amigos, Carlos y Nilcy, enfrentan el fallecimiento de su segundo bebé, Emanuel. Mañana 22 de mayo será inducido el parto.





Mientras oramos por consuelo para ellos, por protección para Nilcy en medio de estos procedimientos y la paz de Dios, también aportamos nuestro granito de arena para que los costos médicos del parto y los costos funerarios de bebé Emanuel no sean una carga tan pesada en medio de esta dolorosa prueba.





Cualquier monto que puedas ofrendar será de enorme bendición para ellos.





"Así que no nos cansemos de hacer el bien. A su debido tiempo, cosecharemos numerosas bendiciones si no nos damos por vencidos. Por lo tanto, siempre que tengamos la oportunidad, hagamos el bien a todos, en especial a los de la familia de la fe." Gálatas 6:9-10 (NTV)

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Dear friends and brothers and sisters,





Today, our beloved friends Carlos and Nilcy are facing the passing of their second baby, Emanuel. Tomorrow, May 22, labor will be induced.





As we pray for comfort for them, for protection over Nilcy during these procedures, and for the peace of God, we also want to do our small part so that the medical costs of the delivery and the funeral expenses for baby Emanuel do not become such a heavy burden in the midst of this painful trial.





Any amount you are able to give will be a tremendous blessing to them.





"And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up. So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith." Galatians 6:9-10