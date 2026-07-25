Carlos’s Family

*** Please do not share on social media *** Carlos had fought stage 4 cancer for nearly 7 years. He never missed a day of work nor did he ever complain about the pain he was in. Most people didn’t even know he was battling cancer. Carlos even covered other people when they needed time off. Carlos was a very proud man and didn’t want people fussing over him. We want to raise some money to take some of the financial pressure off of the family. Carlos was always doing everything he could to help out people at work. Let’s return the kindness and help out his loved ones. *** we ask that this not be shared on social media because we want to try to respect the families privacy ***. All donations will go directly to Carlos’s wife Courtney and the kids.