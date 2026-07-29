Carlos Martinez Jr Burial Fundraiser

Hello family and friends, we need your help to raise $5,000 in order to give Carlos Martinez a proper burial. He passed away this morning at 12:29am due to a stroke in San Antonio hospital. I was next to his side when he passed away. Although we had not seen him in a while, we still had good moments with him. In the end, he is still family and we are all he has left. Thank you for your help and remember every dollar helps.





My name is Sonia Elizabeth Felan. I’am the sister of Carlos Martinez Jr.





Thank you for your support.