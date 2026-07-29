Send Carly to YWAM!

Hello! My name is Carlisle Goble, and I have a passion for reaching the lost with the Good News of Jesus Christ and I have been called by God to go to the ends of the earth for the purpose of the Gospel.

I graduate May 2026 and instead of going to college in the fall, God has called me to YWAM San Diego. Youth With A Mission is an organization that prepares, teaches, and equips young adults with missionary training and then sends them out to the nations. I will be doing 3 month training and then be sent out for 2 months.

Here’s how you can help with the mission:

Pray for me and the group of students that will be joining me for the YWAM Discipleship Training School.

Pray for the salvations that will take place. I am expectant for what God is going to do through me and through the others for the purpose of saving the lost.

Give if you feel led. I need about $6,000 to be able to embark on this journey that God has placed before me. Thank you in advance!!