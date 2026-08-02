Stand Up Vidor Bullies! Help Carl Fight Back!

## A Cry for Justice in Vidor, Texas

Hey there! It’s Carl Frank from Houston, Texas, and right now, I need your help. This story is about the fight against injustice in a small town called Vidor, located in Orange County, Texas. You know how it feels when you witness something terribly wrong but feel helpless to stop it? That’s me with my recent troubles involving one of their local police officers.

Last year, I dared to stand up against an officer who was harassing me at the house left by my late father in Orange County. It started as a small dispute and escalated into something quite dramatic. The townspeople didn’t take kindly; they rallied together against this “outsider” from Houston, Texas.

But here’s where it gets tough—my mother and I have been pleading with the Governor of Texas for help since July 4th, 2018. We wrote letters filled with our concerns, yet we never got a response. That’s when I realized that sometimes, you need more than just hope; you need action!

The harassment has left me feeling helpless and voiceless in my own hometown of Orange County. The cost to fight back against this injustice is too high for someone like me—no money, no support from family due to distance, not even a response from our state leaders. It’s heartbreaking but true: sometimes it takes an outsider with nothing left to lose to stand up and say enough!

But I am here today because of you guys. That’s right, YOU have the power to make change happen—not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt powerless in their own fight against injustice. Your support could mean hiring a lawyer or paying mounting legal fees that are eating away at my savings and peace of mind.

If there's one thing I’ve learned from all this, it’s that justice isn’t just about speaking up—it’s also about asking for help when you need it most. And right now, I really need your help to push back against these injustices being done here in Vidor, Texas.

Your donation could be the lifeline we desperately need. It can send a clear message that no one should have to face bullying from law enforcement or local townspeople alone. So please, if you believe everyone deserves justice and support, help me fight this battle—and maybe even inspire others in similar situations to speak up too!

Thank you for taking the time to read my story today. Remember, sometimes change starts with a single voice raised in courage against all odds. Let’s show that together, we can make a difference no matter where our journey began!





Read more at:

https://www.freecarlfrank.com