Caring for Karen Lung Transplant & Safe Housing

Update on Karen’s Journey:

We want to give God the glory for what He has done and is continuing to do through Karen! After Karen’s surgery, we transitioned into our new housing for the next couple of months, which is a non-profit called Ava’s House! We’ve been extremely blessed throughout this process in finding a safe place to stay during Karen’s recovery. Through this donation page, we have been able to make a small contribution to the Ava House for their impact in so many people’s lives like ours. This page has also afforded us to put a small down payment on Karen’s transportation back and forth to LA for her ongoing treatments. Our new goal that we are asking for you to partner with us in is to help fund her car, as well as the parking fees associated, so she’s able to access her doctors and her many appointments she will be attending. Another ask is to help with catching up with the expenses of daily living and the travel to California. Through all of this, we have continued to see God’s hand at work within Karen’s life and through this life changing surgery. Karen is doing much better than even the doctors were expecting, even so much so, that she is now in the medical books for the first double lung transplant ever to not have the heart be touched at all through the procedure. The Lord has been good and has revealed Himself throughout this whole process. We want to thank you all, who have prayed, given to this cause, and for your loving support of Karen’s transplant journey. Thank you as well for your prayers, encouragement, support, as Karen’s caregiver as it’s overwhelming at times. We love you all! 🙏🏼💖🙏🏼